INEC: Amupitan To Resume Ahead Of Anambra Poll

The newly elected Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, is expected to officially assume office next week, ahead of the November 8 Anambra State governorship election.

New Telegraph gathered that Amupitan would formally take over the reins of the commission after his swearing-in by President Bola Tinubu, a ceremony traditionally conducted at the Federal Executive Council meeting, which is expected to be held next week.

According to multiple officials in the INEC office, “Prof. Amupitan will assume office on the day he is sworn in by the President.

“The tradition is that he gets sworn in before a Federal Executive Council meeting, and INEC National Commissioners would escort him to resume office immediately,” a senior official involved in the transition process said.

An INEC Director confirmed that while the exact date remains uncertain, the swearing-in is imminent, and activity within the commission also suggested that preparations are underway for Amupitan’s arrival.

“He will assume his position after his inauguration,” the official said.

An insider said, “I heard some of his ‘personal staff’ have been showing up at the commission, hoping he will be sworn in during the FEC meeting.”

Another insider added, “I learnt that he may likely assume office next week.”

When contacted by our correspondent, the Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Victoria Eta-Messi, said, “We are expecting him, but there is no information on when he will officially assume office.”

Amupitan, a 58-year-old Professor of Law at the University of Jos and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, was confirmed as INEC Chairman by the Senate last Thursday after a voice vote led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The don’s confirmation followed a rigorous screening process during which he responded to a range of questions posed by lawmakers.

President Tinubu had earlier nominated Amupitan, widely regarded for his expertise in constitutional and international law, to replace Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who recently concluded his tenure.

In the interim, National Commissioner May Agbamuche-Mbu, who has been serving as the Acting INEC Chairman, recently chaired various stakeholder meetings at the commission’s headquarters.

Meanwhile, INEC has reaffirmed its commitment and preparedness to conduct a free, fair, and credible governorship election in Anambra State on November 8, 2025.

INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, gave the assurance in Awka on Tuesday during a forum with journalists and on-air personalities ahead of the poll.

Olumekun said the commission had been implementing a comprehensive operational plan covering logistics, technology, training, stakeholder engagement, and security coordination.

“Permit me to assure you that INEC is fully prepared for the upcoming Anambra governorship election. The level of readiness is both practical and measurable. All non-sensitive materials have been delivered to the state, while sensitive materials will arrive in due course under strict security arrangements,” he said.

The INEC official disclosed that Permanent Voter Cards from the recently concluded Continuous Voter Registration exercise in Anambra were ready for collection from Wednesday, October 22, to Sunday, October 26, 2025.

He urged voters who registered during the exercise to visit their respective wards to collect their cards ahead of the election.

Olumekun noted that INEC officials were in Anambra for a week-long readiness assessment, including meetings with security agencies under the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security, transport unions, and other stakeholders.

He cautioned against the spread of fake news and misinformation, which he described as one of the biggest threats to electoral integrity.

“False stories and manipulated videos can create unnecessary tension and erode public trust. Let truth remain your only compass. Verify before amplifying,” he told journalists.

Olumekun also emphasised that accreditation for journalists covering the election would not be extended beyond the approved window, noting that the list of accredited reporters would be shared with the Resident Electoral Commissioner and security agencies to ensure proper coordination and safety during collation.

In her remarks, the Anambra State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Elizabeth Awgu, assured that all logistics had been finalised to guarantee the timely distribution of materials across the state, including riverine areas.

“Materials will leave the CBN state headquarters on Thursday afternoon. If that happens, there will be no late arrival of materials. We are very much prepared for this election,” she said.

Awgu added that polling would commence at 8:30 a.m. and end at 2:30 p.m., assuring voters that anyone in the queue within the timeframe would be allowed to cast their ballot.

Also present at the forum were the HOD, ICT/VR, Emeka Nnaji; HOD, Legal, Mrs Olachi Nwuko; and HOD, Electoral Operations, Ejikeme Ejimofor, who all restated INEC’s commitment to a transparent exercise.

“Together with the media, we are determined to make the 2025 Anambra governorship election a milestone in Nigeria’s democratic journey — peaceful, transparent, and credible,” Olumekun concluded.