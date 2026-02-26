INEC Alters Election Timetable, Fixes Presidential Poll For January 16, 2027

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revised the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general elections.

In the revised timetable, presidential and National Assembly elections are now scheduled for Saturday, January 16, 2027, instead of February 20, 2027, as earlier planned. Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections, previously set for March 6, 2027, will now hold on Saturday, February 6, 2027.

INEC, in a statement by Malam Mohammed Kudu Haruna, Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, explained that the adjustments follow the repeal of the Electoral Act, 2022, and the enactment of the Electoral Act, 2026, which introduced revisions to statutory timelines for pre-election and electoral activities. Haruna, who is also a National Commissioner of INEC, said the realignment ensures full compliance with the new legal framework.

Following the review, INEC stated that party primaries, including resolution of disputes arising from primaries, will commence on April 23, 2026, and end on May 30, 2026.

Presidential and National Assembly campaigns will begin on August 19, 2026, while governorship and State Houses of Assembly campaigns will start on September 9, 2026.

Campaigns, as provided by law, will end 24 hours before election day, and political parties are strongly advised to adhere strictly to these timelines. The Commission warned that compliance with the law will be strictly enforced.

INEC also announced that the Osun State governorship election, originally fixed for Saturday, August 8, 2026, has been rescheduled to Saturday, August 15, 2026.

The commission noted that some activities for the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections have already been conducted, but the remaining activities will now be implemented strictly according to the Electoral Act, 2026.

The revised dates, INEC emphasized, are fully consistent with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), and the Electoral Act, 2026.

The Commission reminded Nigerians that the successful conduct of the forthcoming elections is a collective responsibility and called on all stakeholders to cooperate in ensuring peaceful, credible, and inclusive elections that reflect the sovereign will of the Nigerian people.