New Telegraph

September 9, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
September 9, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. INEC Affirms Gabam-Led…

INEC Affirms Gabam-Led SDP As Authentic National Executives, Writes Police

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has affirmed Alhaji Shehu Gabam led National Executive Committee of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, as the authentic leadership of the party.

This was contained in a correspondence by the INEC to the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Command of the Nigeria Police, following its request for the names of the authentic officials of the party in a bid to address the age long leadership crisis rocking party.

The letter signed by the Secretary to the Commission, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, and obtained by New Telegraph on Monday was addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Supreme Court Rules In Favour Of Immigration Raids In LA
Read Next

Palestinian Gunmen Kill 6 At Jerusalem Bus Stop