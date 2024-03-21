INEC Adopts ‘No Observation Report, No Accreditation’ for Poll Monitoring

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will adopt a “no observation report, no accreditation” policy in the accreditation of groups monitoring future elections. Chairman Mahmood Yakubu said this yesterday at a quarterly meeting with the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Abuja that any observer group who failed to submit the report of their observations in the previous elections, would be denied accreditation.

According to him, some of the reforms and innovations introduced by the Commission over the years were drawn from observation reports. Yakubu frowned on the refusal of some accredited observers to submit their reports of the 2023 general election, supplementary elections, off-cycle elections, by-elections and re-runs.

The professor said: “May I therefore seize this opportunity to remind those who are yet to submit their observation reports that it is mandatory to do so being one of the conditions for eligibility to observe future elections. “Going forward, the Commission will operate strictly on the policy of ‘no observation report, no accreditation’”.

The chairman said parties wishing to participate in the November 16 Ondo State governorship election will soon commence their primaries and called on CSOs to observe the elections. He said: “By doing so, you will strengthen your advocacy for inclusivity for groups such as women, youths and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) that are under-represented in elective offices at national and state levels.” Yakubu promised that INEC would continue to partner with them, and appreciated the observations and recommendations contained in their election observation reports.