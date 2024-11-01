INEC Accredits 112 Media Organisations, 700 Journalists For Ondo Guber Poll

Share

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday said 112 national and international media organisations will deploy over 700 journalists and other personnel, for the coverage of Ondo governorship election.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu who disclosed this at a meeting with media executives, however appealed for accurate reportage to ensure peaceful elections, “Especially now that campaign by political parties and candidates is in full swing in the state.”

Prof. Yakubu also appealed to media to continue to serve as a counterforce against fake news, misinformation and disinformation.

He recalled that the commission recently held a two-day workshop for broadcast media anchors on INEC’s responsibilities and public expectations amid fake news and disinformation, and assured that the commission will continue to sustain the partnership.

“Our voter education efforts are ongoing,” he stated, adding that the capacity of election duty staff has improved with hands-on training for especially polling unit officials.

“As we approach the Ondo State governorship election, there will be further improvements, especially in the areas of logistics for the movement of personnel and materials for both land and riverine locations to enable the prompt commencement of polls as well as the management of the processes on election day from voting to declaration of result.

“Already, mock accreditation of voters and result upload to the IReV has been scheduled for Wednesday 6th November 2024 in 12 polling units across six local government areas in the three senatorial districts of the state,” he disclosed.

According to him, INEC will undertake a final readiness assessment of its preparations for the Ondo election next week, including meeting with officials of the commission, engagement with stakeholders and interaction with the security agencies and transport providers.

The INEC Chairman noted that there has been no major incident of election-related violence but said the commission is aware of flash points in some local government area, and stated that the attention of the security agencies have been drawn.

President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Comrade Chris Isiguzo, called for security of journalists covering Ondo election.

He urged security agencies to take proactive steps to guarantee the safety of media professionals, especially in light of the intensified threats and heightened risks that journalists face in today’s environment.

“Clampdowns, intimidation, and harassment must have no place in a democratic society; rather, it is imperative that we demonstrate maturity and respect in our dealings with media professionals, ensuring their freedom to conduct legitimate work without fear or interference,” Isiguzo demanded.

