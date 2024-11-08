INEC Accredits 111 Groups, 3,554 Observers For Ondo Guber Poll

Share

The Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman Mahmood Yakubu says the commission has accredited 111 domestic and international organisations and will deploy 3,554 observers for the November 16 Ondo State governorship election.

He said this on Thursday in Akure during a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the commission ahead of the election. “An election is a multistakeholder activity. INEC has a role to play and we have always done so in consultation with stakeholders,” the professor said.

The chairman, who said the commission’s role had to be complemented by all stakeholders, urged parties to continue to restrain their supporters from any disruptive behaviour.

He said: “Accreditation tags have been produced for all your agents bearing their names, photographs and location of deployment. “We have also added a QR code to the tags that can be read even from mobile phone applications.

“We have also accredited over 100 radio, television, newspaper and online media organisations, deploying about 700 personnel, including 129 female journalists. “This is the largest number for any off-cycle governorship election.

“We have also accredited thousands of agents representing candidates and political parties for all the polling and collation locations across the state.”

