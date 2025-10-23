INEC 4-Member Team Arrives Anambra For Pre-Election Readiness Assessment

A four-member delegation from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Headquarters has arrived in Anambra State to assess the Commission’s preparedness ahead of the November 8, 2025 governorship election.

The team, led by Prof. Rhoda Gumus, National Commissioner in charge of Election Planning and Monitoring, includes Mr. Sam Olumekun (INEC National Commissioner), Dr. Kenneth Ukeagu (supervising Anambra State), and Dr. Baba Bila (Chairman, Electoral Operations and Logistics Committee).

Upon arrival, the delegation was received by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Queen Elizabeth Agwu, and other senior officials at the INEC State Headquarters in Awka, where they reviewed ongoing preparations and logistics.

The team also conducted field visits to Dunukofia (Anambra Central) and Oyi (Anambra North) Local Government Areas, inspecting batching of non-sensitive materials and monitoring PVC collection at Registration Area Centres in Ukpo and Nteje.

Prof. Gumus expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far and commended the dedication of INEC staff and stakeholders. She also urged eligible voters to remain patient and orderly throughout the electoral process.

The delegation is expected to meet with members of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), transport unions, and observe a mock accreditation exercise as part of its comprehensive readiness evaluation.

INEC reaffirmed its commitment to conducting a peaceful, transparent, and credible election in Anambra State, assuring that all logistical and security measures are being put in place ahead of the poll.