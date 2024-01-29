INEC: 4.6m People To Vote In Feb. 3 Bye-Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said 4,613,291 out of a total of 4,904,627 registered voters have collected their permanent voters’ cards (PVCs) to vote in this weekend’s bye-elections.

The commission has also secured the assistance of the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) to airlift election materials to three locations in the North East, South East, and South West geo-political zones, for the elections.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu who disclosed this on Monday when he visited Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, said the elections will hold in 80 Local Government Areas across the country.

“The elections are holding this weekend. Working with the Central Bank of Nigeria, materials are being delivered to many locations.

“However, given the size and distance of some constituencies, we seek for the support of NAF to expeditiously deliver materials to three locations in the North East, South East, and the South West geo-political zones of the country,” he requested.

Prof. Yakubu disclosed that the commission has already indicated to the Chief of the Air Staff the specific locations and the tonnage of materials to be airlifted.

He stated that INEC cannot handle the distribution of election materials alone, adding that it is in the realisation of this objective that the law empowers the commission to seek the support of the security, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies in the delivery of materials and the protection of election officials.

“The evacuation of the materials from the focal airports to the states where the election will hold will be handled by the commission and the Central Bank of Nigeria as has been the standard practice.

“Thereafter, the inspection and movement of all materials to the various Local Government Areas and beyond will be done with the full participation of all stakeholders, particularly agents of political parties and candidates, observers, and the media in a transparent manner,” he said.

Air Marshal Abubakar commended INEC for the innovations it introduced in the electoral process.

“These and many more reforms have raised the bar of transparency and credibility in our electoral process. We thus join the chorus of voices commending your efforts and stand proud as friends of your esteemed organisation,” he said.

Abubakar commended the existing relationship between the Nigerian Air Force and INEC, which he said, “has been anchored on shared objectives geared towards ensuring that good governance, stability and the rule of law reign throughout all the corners of Nigeria.

“We therefore see your visit to us today as a sign of your commitment to strengthen the bonds between both organisations.”

According to him, the successful conduct of elections is hinged on robust security, noting that “The Nigerian Air Force has been INEC’s dependable partner in providing security in addition to rapid airlift for the distribution of sensitive and non-sensitive electoral materials across the country.

“I assure you that we remain willing able and ready to continue supporting INEC as we have always done in the past.”

He added that the materials would be airlifted a little early due to the capacity of the airplanes to be used, as the NFA’s C-130s are currently undergoing maintenance.