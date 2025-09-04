INEC: 2.8m Registered Voters To Decide Anambra Governorship

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that a total of 2,802,790 voters are now registered in Anambra State, following the addition of 146,353 new registrants during a continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise conducted from July 8 to 20, 2025.

INEC National Commissioner in charge of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, said 140,370 of the new registrants were first-time voters, while 5,983 involved transfers.

He disclosed that the new registrants underwent Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) verification to detect invalid entries, noting that 27,817 out of 168,187 registrants were removed due to double or multiple registrations.

Olumekun assured the new voters, as well as those applying for transfer or replacement of lost or damaged Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), that their cards would be ready for collection ahead of the governorship election scheduled for Saturday, 8th November 2025.

According to INEC, the distribution of registered voters across the state shows Idemili North leading with 246,318 (8.79%), followed by Awka South with 216,611 (7.73%), and Ogbaru with 188,016 (6.71%). At the lower end, Dunokofia and Anambra West recorded 83,580 (2.98%) and 71,332 (2.55%) registered voters, respectively.

On political associations, Olumekun revealed that INEC received 19 additional letters of intent from groups seeking registration as political parties, bringing the total to 171 as of 3rd September 2025. A committee reviewing the letters has prepared recommendations for the commission’s final consideration, with a shortlist of pre-qualified associations being finalized for the next stage of registration.

He urged the associations to remain patient, avoid frequent changes to their logos, acronyms, or addresses, and refrain from submitting multiple requests or altering leaderships, warning that such actions could delay the process.

“We wish to reassure all associations that the commission will treat applications fairly while urging them to assist the process by remaining consistent,” Olumekun said.