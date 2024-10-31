‘Industry Stakeholders Should Align With Quest To Strengthen Cross-Border Energy Connections’

Share

An operator in the oil and gas sector, Mr Ayodele Adegoju, has said that it is imperative for industry stakeholders in Nigeria and other African countries to align with the continent’s target to strengthen cross-border energy connections and streamline fuel transport.

He emphasised the need for companies in the oil and gas sector to offer solutions that streamline processes and improve the safety and longevity of industrial facilities.

Adegoju, a representative of Marowin Engineering and Development Limited, spoke during the ongoing African Downstream Energy Week in Lagos, as Marowin Engineering and Development Limited, an indigenous engineering and procurement firm announced its exclusive partnership with Elcometer, a renowned manufacturer of equipment crucial for maintaining integrity and flow assurance in pipeline systems.

These are contained in a statement on Thursday.

Adegoju stated that the collaboration will give local industries ready access to Elcometer’s cutting-edge equipment and tools, aiming to bolster operational reliability across Nigeria and Ghana.

He also emphasized the significance of this development for Nigeria’s industrial and petroleum sectors.

“Our partnership with Elcometer not only shortens procurement time but enhances uptime for clients by providing essential equipment locally.

“With this distribution agreement, Marowin is positioning itself as a critical provider in the oil and gas industry, offering solutions that streamline processes and improve the safety and longevity of industrial facilities.

“Flow assurance and system integrity are vital for operational efficiency in industries reliant on pipelines, from oil and gas to petrochemicals. As pipelines age, they become prone to micro-wear and degradation, leading to potential leaks or breakdowns if not properly maintained.

“The comprehensive range of Elcometer products, now accessible through Marowin, allows companies to conduct regular maintenance checks and preventive measures to avoid these costly failures.”

He added: “Elcometer’s offerings include specialized equipment for coating, spraying, blasting, and a range of non-destructive testing (NDT) tools. These tools enable companies to measure material thickness, test adhesion, and assess surface profiles, ensuring that pipelines and other flow-critical systems remain safe and functional.

“These capabilities are essential for maintaining the integrity of pipeline networks and facilities, especially as private refinery projects gain traction in Nigeria and the demand for high-quality infrastructure escalates.

“Marowin’s entry into this market comes at a pivotal moment, as African countries seek to strengthen cross-border energy connections and streamline fuel transport.”

Adegoju said that the products Marowin propagates hold potential for broad applications across the industry.

According to him, the Elcometer range, now available through Marowin, caters to all segments of the petroleum industry—upstream, midstream, and downstream.

He said: “From assessing surface profiles to conducting dry film thickness tests, these tools equip industry players with precise, high-standard options for equipment inspection and maintenance. By ensuring facility integrity, these products are key to preventing unexpected shutdowns, reducing maintenance costs, and enhancing overall industry standards.”

Adegoju expressed confidence that Elcometer’s established reputation, combined with Marowin’s in-country accessibility, will foster a safer and more efficient operational environment for industry players.

As the sole distributor of these essential products in Nigeria and Ghana, he explained, Marowin Engineering is positioning itself as a cornerstone for industry reliability and efficiency in the region.

“This partnership not only highlights Marowin’s commitment to supporting the industry but also signals a strategic shift towards high-quality, locally available resources, aligning with Africa’s larger energy development goals,” he added.

