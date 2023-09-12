Industry Mourn As Ex-Marlian Act, MohBad Passes On

The Nigerian music scene has been thrown into mourning since the announcement of the passing of Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, professionally known as MohBad.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the former Marlian record signee reportedly died on Tuesday at the age of 27.

YBNL Music Executive and singer, Olamide confirmed Mohbad’s death via his X handle.

He posted with a caption alongside a heartbreaking emoji: “Damn! Mohbad”

Mohbad was formerly signed to Naira Marley’s “Marlian Records” and left the label in 2022.

He is best known for his hit singles Ponmo, Feel Good, and KPK (Ko Por Ke) with Rexxie which was nominated 3 times for The Headies Awards 2022.