Industry minister champions investment stability, growth

In a significant gesture demonstrating the Federal Government's dedication to nurturing the manufacturing sector's expansion in Nigeria, the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Doris Nkiruka UzokaAnite, has reemphasised the need for investment stability and growth in manufacturing. She stated these during strategic courtesy visit to Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd (NBC).

This visit highlights the government’s proactive efforts to create an enabling environment that supports and accelerates the growth of manufacturing enterprises in the country. The Minister, who was welcomed by Goran Sladic, the Managing Director, Mr. ‘Laolu Akinkugbe, Non-Executive Director, and other members of the leadership team of the Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd, was led on a tour of NBC’s 110,000 m² facility, which is currently recognised as the largest bottling plant in Africa. Highlighting the importance of the real sector to the sustainable development of the Nigerian economy, the minister engaged the NBC team on pertinent issues shaping the landscape of manufacturing in the country. She said: “We are most delighted to be at NBC today and recognize its rich history in Nigeria which spans over 70 years. Our visit today is in line with Mr President’s commitment to promote industrialization in the country. We are committed to ensuring we create the enabling environment for businesses to thrive and grow. We are passionate about reducing poverty and ensuring that we support economic growth with the appropriate fiscal policies.”

She further reiterated her ministry’s commitment to open dialogue and collaborative efforts with key players in the private sector to address challenges and explore opportunities for growth – stressing the need to drive economic prosperity through public private sector partnership.