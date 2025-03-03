Industry CEOs Advised To Embrace Digital Transformation

Share

The chief executive officers (CEOs) of insurance and reinsurance companies have been charged to embrace the wave of digital transformation to remain relevant and competitive and contribute to the nation’s economy.

They were equally urged to proactively adapt and innovate to stay ahead of the curve. The Chairman, Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), Mr Kunle Ahmed, gave the charge in his opening remarks at the 2025 CEOs Retreat themed “Digital Disruption and Social Innovation: Reshaping Our Traditional Models,” held in Lagos.

Ahmed highlighted how digital disruption is transforming the country’s insurance landscape; how social innovation is driving inclusive and sustainable solutions and emphasised the need for collaboration leadership as the path way to success.

According to him, “our theme for this year’s retreat, “Digital Disruption and Social Innovation: Reshaping Our Traditional Models,” could not be more timely and relevant.

“As we navigate an era marked by rapid technological advancements and evolving societal needs, it is imperative that we, as industry leaders, proactively adapt and innovate to stay ahead of the curve.

“Digital disruption is a force that has already begun to transform the way we conduct business, communicate, and serve our customers.

From artificial intelligence and blockchain to big data and the Internet of Things, these emerging technologies offer unprecedented opportunities to enhance efficiency, improve customer experiences, and create new business models.”

He however, said with these opportunities come challenges that require operators to rethink the traditional approaches and embrace change with agility and foresight.

He said: “Our insurance industry, known for its rich history and established practices, must now embrace the wave of digital transformation to remain relevant and competitive.

“As we discuss digital disruption, I urge you to consider the following questions: How can we leverage technology to better understand and serve our customers?

How can we harness the power of data to drive decision-making and innovation? Most importantly, how can we create a seamless and integrated digital experience that not only meets but exceeds customer expectations?”

He also emphasised the role of social innovation in reshaping our industry, saying: “As insurers, we have a responsibility to address the evolving needs of our diverse communities and ensure that our services are inclusive, accessible, and beneficial to all. Social innovation challenges us to think beyond profit margins and focus on creating positive social impact.

