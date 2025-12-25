‘Industrialists Must Show Commitment To Shaping Future Of Manufacturing Sector’

The Chairman, Mallinson Group, Dr Mallinson Afam Ukatu, and a key member of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), has disclosed that all stakeholders in the country’s manufacturing sector must show more commitments to drive the sector.

Ukatu made this known at the 2025 Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CICAN) end-of-year programme in Lagos recently. He said: “At a time when our nation stands on the threshold of economic rebirth, there is no subject more urgent or more defining than the future of manufacturing.

“Manufacturing, as we all know, remains the engine of sustainable economic recovery. Nations that dominate global trade do so not by chance, but by deliberate commitment to industrialisation anchored on access to affordable finance, stable energy, and fair market systems.

“Yet, while we speak enthusiastically about ramping up production, we must confront a fundamental truth: Nigeria cannot fully unlock her manufacturing potential unless financing mechanisms are competitive with what is obtainable in other industrial economies.

“Today, manufacturers struggle to access funds that are not only costly but encumbered by procedural bottlenecks. The Bank of Industry (BOI), for instance, has commendably offered facilities at relatively moderate rates of 8 to 9 percent based on credible track records and proper documentation applicant.

“However, these funds are often routed through commercial banks, where delays and reluctance to disburse create severe setbacks. In many cases, the funds arrive at the banks, but instead of immediate release to manufacturers, the banks hold them back, waiting for access to foreign exchange to pay for imported machinery.

“Meanwhile, the manufacturer is left servicing interest on funds never fully accessed. How then do we compete? “Contrast this with China, where government-backed loans are extended to their nationals at zero interest for export of machinery and equipment.

Their strategy is clear: secure market presence by making it easy for their manufacturers to establish operations anywhere, including Nigeria.

“Their machines are often coded to function seamlessly until payment obligations fall due, at which point the system can automatically shut down.

“It is a sophisticated but strategic approach to ensure that value continues to flow back to their home economy through machinery sales, spare parts, and long-term maintenance contracts.

“Yet in Nigeria, these same Chinese and Indian companies operating in our industrial sector enjoy even greater advantages including duty exemptions, access to free trade zones, tax waivers, and accelerated processes that indigenous manufacturers can only dream of.

“Many of them pay minimal duties when bringing in machinery or semi-finished products, and even when levies apply, what they pay cannot be compared to the steep charges faced by local importers and manufacturers at the ports.