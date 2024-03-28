Industrialists get international recognition on SDGs

he International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA), an arm oaf the United Nations appraising Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) projects in Nigeria, has conferred the award of Lord Mayor and Eminence Peace Ambassador on two prominent entrepreneurs in the country.

They are the Founder and Chairman of Chisco Transport Limited, Chief (Ambassador) Chidi Anyaegbu, and the President of Ohaneze Ndigbo Lagos State, High Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene, for their in depth contributions to the development of United Nations SDGs in Nigeria and entrepreneurial growth to businesses. Speaking at the conferment of the awards, His Eminence, Ambassador Per Stafsen, World Peace President and Kingdom of Denmark, disclosed that the awards were conferred on the two prominent philanthropists for having contributed immensely in the areas of UN SDGs in Nigeria, including their stellar performances in building businesses that have impacted significantly on lives of people in the country.

According to him, the International award is meant for Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in their chosen fields of life through their human endeavors to impact lives on ordinary people. Stafsen explained that the two awardees had put in their efforts to impact positively on the lives of people and have established businesses, companies and firms that have employed many Nigerians from differentwalks of lives. Stafsen said: “We are here today to honour these men who have done their best for the country in the area of peace and entrepreneurial skills.

Let me just say this, the International Association of World Peace Advocates was founded on two legs, number one; to promote global peace and that is why you see us appointing people as eminence peace ambassadors. “We seat in United Nations to promote global peace. When we appoint eminent philanthropists, even though, in Nigeria’s terminology, we always says in actual fact, the peace award is an appointment, a peace advocate, a peace missioner, promoting peace, being a gospel of peace and then, you see what these awardess of Lord Mayors have been doing since it was founded in the last few years, we have been recognising men who have done great things in the country