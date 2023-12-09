Industrialist Tasks Private Sector on Sports Development

Renowned Philanthropist and industrialist, Princess Layo Bakare Okeowo, the Managing Director of FAE Limited and Mart Supermarket, has urged corporate organizations, mostly manufacturing companies to create time for sporting activities for their staff, in a bid to develop recreational sports in the country. Princess Okeowo made this known during an organized novelty football match between FAE Limited and the Mart Supermarket in Lagos recently.

Interestingly, the match ended 6-5 in favour of the Mart, after one goal stalemate at the end of regulation time and the match being decided by penalties shootout, with FAE Limited player losing a penalty. Speaking in an interview with New Telegraph at the novelty match, the man- aging director of the companies explained that the reason behind this novelty match today was teamwork and team building. She then added that it’s also good to do exercise because exercise is medicine on its own.

According to her, “Considering the nature of work my workers do, we just have to organise this novelty match to make sure that the balance is there for sporting recreation and work. On her advice to other corporate organizations, Okeowo said: “Well, my advice is that we don’t have to be selfish as owners of organizations and we should not be thinking of money, money always and all times. We also need to create time for exercise even though, if our staff are not thinking about it, but we as a management should think about it for recreation for our staff.”

Speaking on the novelty match scoreline. “This is a difficult one to be honest. But it’s like a mother of two children the first son is Abel and the second son is Cain. “So I don’t want to side any one in this novelty match since they both belong to me, not to cause bad blood amongst workers. “So they are from the same parents and wish them best of luck. So I want us to be happy big family no competition. It’s just a friendly match