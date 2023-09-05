Industrialist decries Nigeria’s poor electricity supply, others

An industrialist, Mr. Cyprian Orakpo, has decried Nigeria’s poor electricity supply and distribution capacity. He stated that Nigeria’s electricity wheeling capacity did not enhance industrialisation and economic growth. He spoke to journalists in Lagos on the sidelines of the public presentation of his book: ‘Journey To The Top.’ Orakpo, a member of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), also said the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of the foreign exchange rate were good policies but that the timing and implementation were inappropriate. Orakpo said: “Things can work in Nigeria. How can we be talking about 3,000 or 4,000MW of power after 23 years of this present democratic dispensation? It is totally unacceptable. And there are so many other things that one can do better.

“For example, the decision by the current government to remove fuel subsidy and unify the exchange rate are very good decisions that cannot be faulted by any well-meaning Nigerian. However, the majority of Nigerians believe that the timing of these good policies of government could have been done better. For example, before the removal of the subsidy, the government should have provided alternatives to fuel like the use of CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) for cars and buses; provision of mass transit buses that use CNG; and building of the CNG infrastructure at designated NNPCL petrol stations for ease of refilling. The salaries of workers should have been increased before the subsidy removal to show good faith and to reduce tension with labor unions.

“Secondly, the savings from the fuel subsidy are being shared among the three tiers of government. Since the removal of fuel subsidy and unification of the naira, the monthly revenue shared by the three tiers of government has increased from about N600 billion to more than N900 billion per month. The government should deploy this extra revenue to infrastructural projects like roads and rail, education etc. That will affect the citizens directly instead of on salaries and allowances of retinue of assistants and special assistants.

“Thirdly, the unification of exchange rate could have waited till after the Presidential Election Appeal Tribunal’s judgement. The success of the unification of the exchange rate was hinged on the inflow of dollars from foreign direct investors (FDI), Nigerians in the diaspora and also on the sales of our crude oil. The first two sources of foreign exchange are hinged on confidence in the economic policies of the government. The would-be investors are certainly waiting to know the outcome of the Election Petition Tribunal for obvious reasons. Until then, there may be no dollar inflow from them. The third source of foreign exchange (sale of our crude oil) remains epileptic at less than 1.2 million barrels per day, far below our OPEC quota.”