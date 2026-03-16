Industrialist: CBN’s Interest Rate Cut Positive For Manufacturing Sector

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Coleman Technical Industries Limited, Mr. George Onafowokan, has described the recent decision by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to reduce the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points as a positive signal for Nigeria’s manufacturing sector.

Speaking in Lagos, Onafowokan said the move reflected a shift from the period of aggressive monetary tightening aimed at stabilising the economy to a gradual phase of stimulating growth.

According to him, the decision was widely anticipated by the market, especially as inflationary pressures begin to ease. He said: “From my own viewpoint, the market expected it because inflation is coming down and the economy is stabilising.

Now we need to start stimulating growth in the economy, which means stimulating spending and borrowing.” He noted that for manufacturers, the rate cut is symbolically significant as it signals the beginning of a gradual transition away from the era of extremely high borrowing costs.

“For the manufacturer’s point of view, the 50 basis points cut is a good sign that we are moving out of the woods of high interest rates and slowly transitioning into a lower interest rate environment,” he explained.

Onafowokan added that although the reduction is modest, the symbolic shift in policy direction is more important than the magnitude of the cut. “It is not the size that matters most; it is the signal that the CBN has begun reversing the earlier push to raise rates in order to stabilise the macroeconomic environment,” he said.

The Coleman CEO said early signs of the policy shift are already visible, with commercial banks beginning to slightly adjust lending rates. However, he cautioned that significant reductions in interest rates should not be expected in the short term due to both domestic and global economic uncertainties.

“I do not foresee a massive reduction. Between now and the end of the year, a gradual cut of about two to three percent from the current position would probably be the highest possible reduction,” he stated, adding that single-digit interest rates may not be achievable until between 2027 and 2028.

He also warned that global geopolitical tensions, particularly the ongoing Middle East conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, could influence inflation and monetary policy decisions.

According to him, rising global oil and fuel prices could drive inflation upward, forcing the CBN to adjust policy measures again.