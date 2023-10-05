Industrial Sector’s Potential Largely Untapped

After 63 years of independence, the contribution of the organised private sector (OPS) to the Nigerian economy, especially manufacturing, has grown, even though poor infrastructure still holds down a larger part of the potential, Taiwo Hassan reports

Prelude

Over the past six decades, the Nigerian economy has transformed from a basically agrarian economy to an economy driven largely by services and oil and gas. While the agricultural sector contributed an estimated 60 per cent to the country’s GDP in the sixties, its contribution has reduced to about 26 percent. In addition, the manufacturing sector also played a key role in Nigeria’s GDP, having been the livewire of the economy.

In the 60s to the 80s, the country’s textile industry was the toast and pride of the country’s economy, contributing immensely to the GDP. During that period, it was even on record that the textile industry was the largest employer of labour in Nigeria, beating the civil service. But currently, the country’s textile factories are moribund with many of them gone into extinction, with conversion of their facilities into churches, warehouses, event centers and more.

Two decades of democracy

Speaking on this development, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Center for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), explained that over two decades of uninterrupted democracy, since 1999 reflected relative political stability, which is good for the confidence of investors. He explained that the Nigerian economy had recorded an average growth performance over the past decades although with a few instances of sluggish growth. However. the challenge of creating an inclusive growth trajectory remains a major concern.

Yusuf said: “While the economy had experienced some positive growth trend over the past six decades, especially in the oil boom era, the impact on poverty, inequality and job creation has been very minimal. It is a case of growth with minimal development.” On the manufacturing sector, the renowned economist said the industry had been experiencing downturn in all ramifications since the country returned to democracy in 1999.

Indeed, the country’s macroeconomic management framework continues to pose serious challenges to investors, mostly those operating in the country’s manufacturing sector. This situation has been further compounded by shocks and disruptions inflicted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the lingering effects of the covid-19. In his response to this, the CPPE helmsman hinted that the fragile macroeconomic conditions remained a major cause for concern for manufacturers.

Indeed, Dr. Yusuf opined that the troubling macroeconomic situation had manifested in the following ways in recent years: weak and depreciating currency, high inflationary pressure, high and rising debt profile, exchange rate volatility, liquidity crisis in the foreign exchange market, increasing fiscal deficit, growing debt service burden, and the acceleration of money supply growth following rising CBN financing of deficit. According to him, there are major concerns around investment climate issues.

High infrastructure deficit, cargo clearing challenges, which has continued to worsen, high transactions cost at the ports, weak productivity in the real sector largely as a result of infrastructure conditions, regulatory challenges and policy inconsistency. He added that persistent importation of petroleum products had continued to put pressure on foreign reserves and weakening the capacity of the CBN to support the forex market.

To him, petroleum refineries have remained non-performing over the years. Also, the fiscal position of the Federal Government and the states are very weak, characterised by high fiscal deficit, high and increasing debt profile and associated debt service burden is a cause for concern.

Insecurity

While speaking on insecurity, Yusuf said: “The state of insecurity continues to take its toll on the economy, especially on agricultural output and fueling food inflation. It is also impacting the confidence of investors. The spate oil theft and the associate leak- ages of government revenue is very troubling. Billions of dollars have been lost to this apparent failure of security effectiveness in the oil producing areas.”

Manufacturing

There is no gainsaying that the country’s manufacturing sector has been bedeviled with negative effects amidst harsh policies and harsh enabling environment that have held down manufacturers from attaining growth and development. Indeed, over the last two decades of uninterrupted democracy, since 1999, the Nigerian manufacturing industry had recorded an average growth performance.

The challenge of creating an inclusive growth trajectory remains a major concern for the reigning government. In fact, the country’s manufacturing sector has been experiencing negative growth trend for many years since the oil boom and SAP implementation, prompting poverty, inequality, low standard of living, massive unemployment and many others. In fact, it is a case of growth with minimal development.

LCCI

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) disclosed that a review of the past 63 years showed that the Nigerian economy had performed sub-optimally with huge implications on citizens’ welfare and rising uncertainty. In particular, the Lagos chamber explained that the economy was struggling with inflation, weak currency, declining reserves, falling household purchasing power, rising debt burden, high and rising unemployment, rising income gaps and poverty levels.

The LCCI noted that despite these challenges, Nigerians have persevered in promoting democracy and becoming Africa’s Pride since 1999. President and Chairman of Council, LCCI, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, stated that the current administration under President Bola Tinubu had implemented far-reaching policy reforms, such as removal of fuel subsidy, exchange rate harmonisation, tax reforms etc., in an effort to change the country’s growth trajectory.

According to him, sustaining mar- ket-friendly policies and promoting macroeconomic stability are some of the most important steps in achieving optimal growth and improving citizens welfare. Olawale-Cole said: “The chamber wishes to commend the Federal Government for providing clarity on the economy and the President’s 8-Points Agenda.

The LCCI president pointed out that the chamber recognised the impacts of the reforms on vulnerable workers and low-income earners, adding that “the chamber is of the view there is urgent need to review the wage structure of Nigerian workers (@ $30 for 30 days, the minimum wage is extremely poor). “With high inflation rate, volatile exchange rate, low GDP growth, weak infrastructure, insecurity, etc.,

I call on the Federal Government to address the macroeconomic issues and the insecurity challenges facing the country. “The economic growth trend, measured by the GDP performance, has generally been positive over the last two decades, except for recent challenges posed by debt crises, inflation risks, insecurity, post-effect of subsidy removal, and forex illiquidity.”

Inflation

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has been reporting increases in Nigeria’s inflation rate and this has not been helping local manufacturers in any way. The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), and its counterparts in the country’s private sector groups, reported that Nigeria’s economy was currently suffering stagflation. Specifically, MAN pointed out that Nigerian economy had shifted significantly into a walking inflation, meaning the economy is too swift for individuals and businesses to sustain.

MAN Director-General, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, told New Telegraph in an interview that it was now germane for government to develop and implement policies targeted at increasing food supply and decreasing enterprises’ production costs in order to navigate out of this spiraling inflation rate puncturing Nigeria’s economy. Ajayi-Kadir noted that the contributing factors in increasing inflation could be linked to several factors, including the high cost of raw materials, devaluation of the naira, and disruption of the supply chain caused by insecurity, among others.

Power

The state of electricity supply has impacted on the country’s manufacturing sector in the last 63 years. No doubt, low power supply has been having spiralling effects on many local businesses in recent times. There is no doubt that the number one challenge facing business owners is that of epileptic power supply. Imagine, since the inception of democracy in the country, past administrations in their manifestos always assured that there would be uninterrupted power supply in the country.

Ironically, it is sad that nothing has improved in the country’s power sector so far, as investors are even complaining that the current power supply has worsened more than they met it. It is very sudden and concerns for investors in the country’s manufacturing sector that the current energy supply in the country has not improved, with MAN saying, its members have been expanding billions of Naira on alternative energy, in the purchasing of diesel, gas and others in the process of production.

MAN’S Director-General explained that the challenges in electricity supply needs to be urgently addressed – gas to power, transmission, distribution, energy pricing, metering, and the capacity of the distribution companies. According to him, all of these are needed to improve performance and attract more investment into the sector. In addition, Ajayi-Kadir suggested that there should also be a deliberate policy to attract private investment in the electricity grid if the administration is actually concerned about turning around the country’s power sector.

Last line

The last 63 years of Nigeria’s independence in the country’s manufacturing sector has not lived up to its expectations in any way as performance is still largely eroded.