Industrial Revolution Has Commenced In Ogun –NSC

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) Executive Secretary Ukeyima Akutah has said Ogun State is leading other states in the industrial revolution spearheaded by the Federal Government.

According to him, this is based on the level of the ease of doing Business Index in the state. Akutah made the comments when he led a delegation of the Council to visit Governor Dapo Abiodun yesterday.

He hailed the efforts of the state government in the area of infrastructural development.

The delegation comprising directors and other heads of units in the agency also presented an Outlined Certificate of Compliance to the governor on the Inland Dry Port located in the Papalanto area of the state.

Akutah praised Abiodun for his determination to raise the bar of business activities in the state and develop critical infrastructure as a way of opening the state for an array of productive activities.

He said: “We commend you and your team for being consistent with infrastructural development in all sectors of the state’s economy.

“One of those infrastructurs is the Gateway International Agro-cargo Airport, as well as the Inland Dry Port for which we are presenting its Certificate of Compliance to you today.”

