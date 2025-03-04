Industrial Harmony Returns To FAAN After Unions, Agency Spat

Share

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said it was working to resolve the imbroglio between it and the aviation unions over the alleged non-inclusion of members in the ongoing airports concession and the delay in the implementation of the negotiated consequential adjustment of the new minimum wage among others.

FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mrs. Obiageli Orah, explained that the issues were presented to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, during an interactive meeting with aviation unions held on Friday in Lagos.

She noted that in response, the Minister directed immediate inclusion of the unions’ representatives in the concession committee to ensure transparency, emphasising that the unions get full information as the concession process is ongoing.

Orah further stated that the Minister also assured the unions that he would also stepin to ensure the immediate implementation of the new salary review for staff of FAAN.

The Minister also assured the unions that he would also step-in to ensure the immediate implementation of the new salary review for staff of FAAN.

Orah said: “The authority is also working with the Minister to maintain cordial relations with aviation unions as continuous dialogue and understanding are better alternatives in addressing industrial issues.”

Recall that aviation unions in the country had last week issued a 14-day ultimatum to the government to address their concerns over the ongoing airport concession and workers’ welfare, warning of possible industrial action if their demands were not met.

The unions also collectively demanded the approval and implementation of reviewed FAAN conditions of service within the next two months and the implementation of the negotiated salary review by March 2025, warning that failure to meet these demands may result in the disruption of aviation activities in the country.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

