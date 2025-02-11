Industrial Harmony: NECA To Engage ILO On Nigeria’s Labour Crisis At Arbitration Forum

Share

In renewed efforts to ensure Nigeria enjoys industrial Harmony, the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has said it would engage the Director General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) on the labour crisis in Nigeria at its 3rd Annual Labour Adjudication and Arbitration Forum

The Director-General of NECA, Mr Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, made this known at a News conference on Tuesday ahead of the association’s Annual Labour Adjudication and Arbitration Forum, scheduled for Feb. 13 in Abuja with the theme, Labour Adjudication & Appellate Jurisdiction: Challe GE’s and Prospects.

The forum would feature the Director-General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Mr Gilbert Houngbo, with a focus on key issues affecting industrial relations between employers and workers in Nigeria.

According to Oyerinde, the forum had become necessary, as previous attempts to create a more harmonious industrial relations system in Nigeria had not yielded the desired results.

The NECA boss warned that without a stable industrial relations system, Nigeria would face even greater economic challenges.

He said: “Without industrial peace, discussions about Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth and national development become irrelevant. This forum will provide a platform for discussions on labour, industrial relations, and the need for industrial harmony,

“Three years ago, we introduced a concept aimed at bringing all stakeholders in the labour and industrial ecosystem together, especially since the national institutions responsible for this seem to be ineffective.

“We believe another institution must take the lead in addressing the challenges facing the labour and industrial relations sector.

“As we struggle economically, it would be double jeopardy for Nigeria to also struggle with industrial harmony. Having the ILO Director-General at this forum is a privilege and an opportunity to address the country’s labour crisis,” he stated.

ILO Country Director for Nigeria, Dr. Vanessa Phala who described Houngbo’s visit as a historic moment and a strategic opportunity for dialogue on labour issues in the country, noted that social dialogue was at the core of the ILO’s work and that Houngbo’s presence at the forum would help facilitate discussions on key issues affecting employers and workers in Nigeria.

“Nigeria has played a key role in the ILO, and the Director-General’s visit is a significant opportunity for engagement with our constituent members.

“We have been implementing various projects in Nigeria, and this visit will provide an opportunity for the ILO leadership to gain first-hand insight into the challenges faced by the country’s labour sector.

“His presence will be instrumental in fostering dialogue and providing a platform for stakeholders to engage on matters of mutual interest and national importance.”

