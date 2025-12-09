Industrial Harmony Critical To National Devt –Minister

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Mohammed Dingyadi, has said Nigeria’s economic growth and national development depends largely on industrial harmony and the collective commitment of workers and employers.

Speaking at the 8th Annual Registrar of Trade Unions Workshop themed “One Workplace, One Vision: Harmonizing Interests for Industrial Peace and Sustainable Growth,” the Minister said the workplace should be seen as a space for collaboration and shared vision, not a battlefield for conflict and contestation.

Dingyadi noted that achieving sustainable national productivity requires mutual respect, open dialogue, and constructive cooperation between labour and employers.

He said: “Nigeria’s economy is at a critical juncture today as we face global economic uncertainties, technological disruptions, and evolving labour dynamics. trade unions remain indispensable partners in shaping fair, inclusive, and productive workplaces across the nation.”

Dingyadi urged stakeholders to ensure that “we should build a Nigeria where one Workplace, One Vision” is not just a theme, but a lived reality where harmonized interests lead to industrial peace, and industrial peace fuels sustainable national growth and long-term productivity.”

According to him, the workshop objectives includes promoting open and constructive communication between labour and management, build awareness of shared workplace goals that transcend individual interests, identify and resolve potential sources of conflict before they escalate, and develop strategies that support both employee welare and organisational growth.