Industrial Engineering Catalyst For Sustainable Infrastructure, Inclusive Growth

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission Gbenga Komolafe, has described industrial engineering as a catalyst for sustainable infrastructure, inclusive growth and development.

He made this known during a lecture he delivered at the Department of Industrial and System Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Lagos State University, on Tuesday, 28th January 2025.

According to him, industrial engineering has long been a vital force in driving progress, efficiency, and innovation, but its impact extends far beyond the manufacturing sector.

“Today, industrial engineering is a catalyst for sustainable infrastructure, inclusive growth, and transformative solutions in both industrial and non-industrial fields. As urbanization grows and global challenges become more complex, the role of industrial engineers is becoming increasingly crucial.

“Historically, industrial engineering focused on streamlining manufacturing processes, reducing waste, and improving productivity. Over time, however, the field has evolved into a multidisciplinary discipline that spans systems engineering, supply chain management, and even fields like healthcare, education, and public services.

Industrial engineers are now key players in designing smart cities, sustainable transport networks, and energy-efficient buildings. Through the integration of technologies like AI, the Internet of Things, and data analytics, these engineers are developing solutions that are not only efficient but also environmentally friendly.

“The contributions of industrial engineers are not limited to the industrial sector alone. In non-industrial fields, they play a vital role in addressing challenges such as affordable housing, accessible healthcare, and reducing socioeconomic disparities.

“By ensuring that resources are distributed equitably, industrial engineers are helping to create a world where growth is shared across all levels of society, benefiting not just a privileged few but marginalized communities as well.”

He added that the growing demand for skilled engineers is also another factor that makes industrial engineering a viable agent of development.

“As highlighted by recent statistics from the United Nations (2024), there is an increasing demand for skilled engineers. This demand is being driven by the need to solve global problems and create systems that are both efficient and sustainable. Industrial engineers possess the skills to address these complex challenges, from optimizing industrial processes to developing systems in non-industrial areas like education and healthcare.

“This is why organizations like NUPRC (National Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission) are so committed to supporting the development of future industrial engineers.

“As part of their social responsibility efforts, NUPRC is ensuring that the next generation of engineers is well-equipped with the necessary resources and opportunities to thrive.

“In fact, NUPRC has pledged to continue supporting engineering faculties and providing quarterly publications through the NPRC Magazine to keep professionals up-to-date with industry trends and developments.”

Eng. Gbenga Komolafe, a leading advocate for industrial engineering and sustainable development, emphasized the importance of professionalism throughout the engineering journey. As students and emerging professionals begin their careers, they can be assured of the support of mentors, industry organizations, and stakeholders who believe in their potential to drive positive change.

According to him, by adhering to high professional standards, industrial engineers can help meet the growing challenges of our time, ensuring that their work not only solves technical problems but also promotes inclusivity and sustainability.

He stated, “The field of industrial engineering stands at a pivotal moment, with the power to shape the future of infrastructure and economic development. From sustainable manufacturing processes to innovations in non-industrial sectors, industrial engineers are positioned to drive the solutions of tomorrow.

“By embracing both traditional and modern applications, industrial engineering will continue to play a significant role in creating a future that is both innovative and inclusive.”

“As we look to the future, it is essential for industrial engineers to be equipped not only with technical expertise but also with a commitment to ethical practice and sustainable development. Collaboration between academia, industry, and government will ensure that the next generation of engineers is ready to take on the challenges ahead. The opportunity to shape a better, more inclusive world is vast, and industrial engineers will be at the forefront of that transformation”, he concluded.

Eng. Gbenga Komolafe was born in Igbara-Oke, Ifedayo Local Government Area of Ondo State, Nigeria. He obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (B.Eng.) from the University of Ilorin in 1987. Subsequently, Eng. Komolafe attended the University of Ibadan and obtained a Master’s Degree in Industrial and Labour Relations (M.I.LR.) in 1998.

In further pursuit of knowledge, Engineer Komolafe proceeded to the University of Benin, where he acquired a Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LL.B.) in 2006 and was later called to the Bar (B.L.) in 2008 after successfully completing the Law School at Bwari, Abuja. He is a versatile technocrat with a robust and successful career. His employment history spans various parastatals in the oil and gas sector and other key government agencies in Nigeria.

