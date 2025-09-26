Industrial Crisis: Reps C’ttee To Wade Into Dangote/NUPENG Face-Off

The House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) has said it will wade into the face-off between Dangote Refinery and the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, told journalists at the end of the committee’s three-day retreat in Lagos, that there is a need to bring the feuding parties to the negotiating table.

“We have received submissions from various groups regarding the matter between Dangote Refinery, NUPENG and others,” Ugochinyere disclosed.

He expressed the need for industrial harmony and said it is necessary for national economic interests, “so that investors will not lose faith in the system.”

Ugochinyere called for mature handling of the disagreement to avoid creating instability in the sector.

The committee, according to him, however, commended the leadership of Dangote Refinery and Nigerian Mainstream Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, and said the committee has commenced the re-investigation into the acquisition of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) OVH Energy Marketing’s downstream assets.

He said the investigation is distinct from the previous inquiry carried out by the former committee, noting that although that committee submitted its report, the House rejected it on the grounds that some critical facts were not reflected.

Ugochinyere promised that members of the public would be invited to make inputs before the committee presents its recommendations on the floor of the House.

The committee Chairman blamed the delay on the failure of certain stakeholders to submit vital documents, but disclosed that the committee resolved to move ahead with or without those submissions to complete the assignment as mandated by the House.

“The investigation is distinct from the previous inquiry carried out. The House, therefore, mandated the Downstream Committee to undertake a fresh investigation—with a clear directive to uncover what truly transpired in the OVH acquisition process.

“This includes examining the funds paid, details of the acquisition agreement, the assets involved, and the circumstances in which former OVH managers were reported to have formed a new company that later acquired OVH itself,” he explained.

He disclosed that the committee has held a special committee meeting to deliberate on the matter.

“One of the key resolutions at that meeting was the timely completion of the investigation, which has been long overdue.

“Pressure from retail staff, industry stakeholders, and members of the public has mounted, questioning the delay and demanding accountability.

“This investigation is critical, not just to address the numerous unanswered questions and alleged irregularities surrounding the OVH acquisition, but also to allow the new leadership at NNPC Retail to focus fully on their ongoing reforms without distraction.

“Laying these matters to rest is essential for restoring public trust and ensuring that the reforms are not undermined by past controversies,” Ugochinyere added.