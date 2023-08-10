Industrial Court Upholds Soldier’s Sack

The National Industrial Court (NIC), Abuja division, has upheld the dismissal of a Lance Corporal, Chukwukere Worlu, for involvement in petition writing to the presidency, against the Nigerian Army.

The presiding judge, Justice R.B. Haastrup, in his judgement, held that the claimant failed to prove that he was wrongly dismissed by defendants without a fair hearing.

“It is trite in law that the burden of proof in civil matters is on the party who asserts a fact and has to prove it.

“The burden rests on the claimant herein to prove what he claims against the defendants and does not shift until he has proved his case on the preponderance of evidence.

“The claimant must prove his case and cannot rely on the weakness of the defendant’s case to succeed.

“The claimant has failed in his entire claims against the defendants in this suit having entirely failed to discharge the burden of proof in this case as required of him by law,” the judge asserted.

The claimant who was recruited into the Nigeria Army in 2012, had sued the Nigeria Army, the Chief of Army Staff, and one Major AD liya, for lack of fair hearing before his dismissal in 2019.

Worlu said he was accused with others, of writing an anonymous petition to the presidency and complaining of overstay by soldiers of the 202 Battalion of Nigeria Army Force serving in Bama, Borno State for operation Lafia Dole.

According to his statement of claim, the dismissed soldier said he was invited on September 21, 2019, by the Administrative Officer of his Unit, with two of his colleagues to report to Unit 211 Armoured Brigade headquarters in Bama town for interrogation.

He argued that the basic rules and regulations of trial in the Nigerian Army give room for an alleged offender a grace of 24 hours to have knowledge of the alleged offences against him, which, he said, was not followed in his case.

The claimant further stated that a written petition was shown to them, purportedly written by 202 BN Soldiers, which he said, denied knowledge and content.

He was then dismissed summarily on October 1, 2019, on the order of the Commanding Officer without any fair trial.

Worlu said the Nigeria Army based its decision on the online publication on mere suspicion and speculations, which are not traced to them, and which they denied.

He asked the court to order his promotion to the next rank, payment of outstanding salaries from 7 September 2019, payment of compensation of N5 million for wrongful termination, emotional trauma, etc, and cost of N1,000,000.00 for prosecuting this suit.

But the judge held that “the claimant’s argument on lack of fair hearing cannot hold water and is accordingly discountenanced.

“From the foregoing, I find and held that the defendants have not breached the above provisions of the law, ie (AFA CAP A20, LEN, 2004), and have followed due process in the dismissal of the claimant and the procedure followed is valid.

“Thus, the claimant has failed to prove his wrongful termination and failed consequently in his relief.”