Induction: Sanwo-olu Shares Lagos Governance Experience With New Govs

New entrants to the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), on Tuesday, drew valuable lessons from the hands-on experience of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on the job in the last four years.

The Lagos State helmsman shared perspectives and practical ideas on governance during an interaction with his governor colleagues at a three-day induction for new and returning governors held at the Presidential Banquet Hall, State House, Abuja.

Sanwo-Olu, who spoke on ‘Managing the Process of Governance: Insights for New Governors’, said the quality of transition would determine the extent to which a new administrator could hit the ground running.

Some governors, the Lagos helmsman said, would be taking over from friendly predecessors and enjoy cordial transitions that would enable them find bearing of governance easily; others, he added, would have to contend with hostile transition teams of the outgoing administrations, which would give them a hard nut to crack upon inauguration.

Sanwo-Olu advised those facing hostile transition processes to play the cards available to them, while articulating their governing agenda to help them meander through the transition phase.