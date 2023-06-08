Indrive Strengthens B2b Offering Through Team Expansion, Tech Acquisition

A global mobility and urban services platform, inDrive, is strengthening its B2B segment offering by acquiring new tech solutions, stating that it is also broaden- ing its offering by expanding its team. The company said it had recently completed a transaction with Master Delivery (MD), a SaaS platform for last-mile delivery, stating that MD’s team in charge of global expansion will be joining inDrive to strengthen its capacity for segment development.

The transaction, according to the company, also covers inDrive’s acquisition of MD’s exclusive technology and its integration into its existing offering to the B2B segment. “The team joining inDrive is bringing their expertise, experience, and patent-protected innovations, including unique solutions for delivery management, order batching, dispatch algorithms, and demand prediction solution.

As part of the transaction, inDrive will obtain MD’s proprietary technology code, enabling the company to leverage it at its discretion. “inDrive is expanding its B2B offering to better meet the specific needs of business customers. As part of the effort, the company is looking to introduce a number of features, including a single business account, service level agreement (SLA) with an on-time delivery guarantee, courier management system, consolidated analytics, and more.

With a range of business-focused tools, in- Drive will better support SMEs and expand opportunities in the enterprise-grade delivery market, where speed, reliability, and quality are critical,” the firm said. VP of Mobility at inDrive, Daniil Petin, said: “At inDrive, we have been successful at serving B2B customers with our mobility offering, and SMEs have shown high demand for inDrive couriers to provide last-mile courier delivery with more than 160,000 businesses served in 39 countries.

InDrive Freight offers freight services with a range of vehicles, from minivans for small shipments to heavy semi- trailers and heavy large refrigerator trucks to deliver heavy or temperature-sensitive goods between cities, to over 162,000 B2B clients worldwide. “We recognise the great potential of merging the inDrive and MD teams’ knowledge and skills.

Our expansive global scope and experience in scaling services to new markets, combined with technology allowing for the swift delivery of enterprise-grade services in as little as 30-40 minutes, with an impressive 95 per cent on-time orders, will enable us to rap- idly and significantly enhance our business offering.

“The transaction is opening a new era of active investments and acquisitions at in-Drive. The company is looking to work with talented founders of emerging startups, especially those from underrepresented regions, to scale their businesses.”