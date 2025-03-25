InDrive Advocates For Third-Party Motor Insurance For Drivers

Share

InDrive, a leading urban mobility platform, has advocated the need for drivers to consider obtaining Third-Party car insurance.

The position forms part of the submission made by the Government Relations Specialist, inDrive, Mary-Anne Momoh-Ige, at a webinar titled “Beyond Compliance: Demystifying Third-Party Motor Insurance—Legal Requirements, Coverage & Benefits, and Claims Administration,” which was organised by Coronation Insurance.

Speaking at the occasion, Momoh highlighted the ride-hailing platform’s commitment to ensuring proper documentation and insurance during its driver onboarding process. Despite its importance, she explained that many drivers remain unaware of insurance’s coverage, benefits, and legal implications.

She disclosed ongoing efforts to promote third-party motor insurance, a legal requirement of every vehicle owner, through sensitisation, grassroots mobilisation, and collaboration with policymakers and industry stakeholders.

She, therefore, urged policymakers and insurers to develop insurance packages tailored to ride-hailing drivers, who face unique challenges in classification, stating that ride-hailing drivers operate in a grey area when it comes to insurance classification.

