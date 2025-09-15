Indorama Leads Dangote By 29.3% In N748bn Urea Export

Indorama-Eleme Fertiliser and Chemical Limited has surpassed Dangote Fertiliser Limited by 29.3 per cent in bulk urea exports valued at N748 billion ($483.43 million) in the first half of 2025. Findings revealed that Indorama exported $282.55 million in value terms, while Dangote ferried out $199.87 million between January and June 2025.

However, it was gathered that the Dangote is in control of the local market with a vision to halt imports to the country. Also, findings revealed that the two fertiliser manufacturers were in hot price competition to grab the market as Indorama pegged its price to $390 per tonne, Dangoge also put its price $393 per tonne in June on Freight on Board (FoB) value.

Data obtained from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position indicated that two vessels have left to supply 60,000 tonnes, saying MV Rubato, 30,000 tonnes and MV BC Ambition, 30,000 tonnes.

According to Volza export trade data, Onne Port has recorded 173 shipments, Tincan Port, 28 and Lagos Port, 16 as International Fertiliser Association (IFA) said in its report that Nigeria’s urea exports had increased significantly from 2022 to first-quarter 2025 due to higher international fertiliser prices and increased production capacities estimated at 6 million tonnes per annum.

Apart from Brazil, other key markets for Nigerian urea exports are Mexico, United States, Chile, Cameroon, Ghana and Ukraine. In the first quarter of the year, no fewer than 345,000 metric tonnes of urea worth left Nigerian port to Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico. The consignment, which was ferried out by 11 ships through Rivers and Lagos Port between January and March 2025, were produced by Dangote and Indorama.

Statistics from NPA also indicated that in March, 135,000 tonnes of urea were shipped out; February, 120,000 tonnes and January, 90,00 tonnes. The shipping data explained that in March, Mandarin with 30,000 tonnes; Columba, 30,000 tonnes and SV Arista,30,000 tonnes were shipped out from Dangote jetty, while Endless Horizon with 45,000 tonnes left Rivers Port with the consignment.

The shipping data added that Capt Eugene has left Dangote jetty with 30,000 tonnes; Serenity, 30,000 tonnes; Aragona, 30,000 tonnes and Pauline, 30,000 tonnes. Also in January, Theodora with 30,000 tonnes; Wu Yang Fortune, 30,000 tonnes and BC Pisti, 30,000 tonnes left Lagos Port to various destinations.

Recalled that Dangote’s ferried out 120,000 tonnes of urea worth N69 billion ($43.2 million) from Nigerian ports to Brazil and other destinations between January and February 2025.

In December 2024, a total of 314,460 metric tonnes of urea valued at N197.16 billion ($119.49 million) left Nigerian seaports to Brazil. Between November and December, a total of 167,0000 tonnes were shipped out, while 146,760 tonnes were recorded in between September and October 2024 as NPA’s shipping data added that African Queen leaden with 30,000 tonnes; Mehmet Dadayli, 30,000 tonnes; Konstatino D, 30,000 tonnes; Atlas, 17,000 tonnes; Shel – ter Island, 30,000 tonnes and Pearl Island, 30,000 tonnes.

Also, in the first half of 2024, three firms exported some tonnes of fertiliser valued at N842 billion ($563.1 million) with Indorama-Eleme Fertiliser and Chemical Limited leading with $198.8 million; Starlink Global and Ideal Limited, $184.7 million and Outspan Nigeria Limited, $177.75 million.

Also, in 2023, the World Integrated Data Solution (WITS) revealed that Nigeria earned $474.56 million from 1.17 million tonnes of the fertiliser from Brazil as the price of the cargo soared from $335/tonne to 352.59/ tonne.