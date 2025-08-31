New Telegraph

September 1, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
September 1, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. Indonesian Politicians To…

Indonesian Politicians To Have Perks Cut In Bid To Quell Unrest

Indonesian political parties have agreed to reverse some state-funded perks their politicians receive in a bid to quell nationwide protests, the country’s president has said.

Several cities in the southern Asian nation including the capital, Jakarta, have been gripped by anti-government demonstrations in the past week that have at times led to clashes between protesters and police.

While the protests have been fuelled by a wide range of issues – including the death of a ridesharing driver – one core complaint concerns a new monthly allowance for lawmakers.

President Prabowo Subianto announced yesterday that several perks would be reigned in, including the size of some allowances, reports the BBC.

The Indonesian leader – who has already had to cancel a trip to China over the unrest – said some demonstrations had gone beyond what was considered peaceful and may amount to “treason and terrorism”.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

China, India Pledge To Be ‘Partners Not Rivals’
Read Next

El-Rufai: There May Be 2 Rounds Of 2027 Presidential Election