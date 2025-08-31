Indonesian Politicians To Have Perks Cut In Bid To Quell Unrest

Indonesian political parties have agreed to reverse some state-funded perks their politicians receive in a bid to quell nationwide protests, the country’s president has said.

Several cities in the southern Asian nation including the capital, Jakarta, have been gripped by anti-government demonstrations in the past week that have at times led to clashes between protesters and police.

While the protests have been fuelled by a wide range of issues – including the death of a ridesharing driver – one core complaint concerns a new monthly allowance for lawmakers.

President Prabowo Subianto announced yesterday that several perks would be reigned in, including the size of some allowances, reports the BBC.

The Indonesian leader – who has already had to cancel a trip to China over the unrest – said some demonstrations had gone beyond what was considered peaceful and may amount to “treason and terrorism”.