Indonesian MPS Get Extra Allowance Weeks After Angry Protests Over Perks

Weeks after widespread protests swept Indonesia over the excessive pays of lawmakers, a new allowance raise has unleashed fresh public anger.

Lawmakers will now get 702 million rupiah ($42,400; £31,800) in recess allowances – a near-double increase from the previous allowance of 400 million rupiah, said the country’s deputy house speaker.

The recess allowance is meant to support lawmakers carrying out their official duties, like visiting constituents, when parliament is not in session.

The protests earlier in August were triggered primarily by a $3,000 monthly housing allowance given to lawmakers – nearly 10 times the minimum wage in Jakarta. These were later cut, in a bid to quell anger, reports the BBC.