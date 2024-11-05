Indonesia Volcano Eruption Kills 10, Sets Villages Aflame

Share

A volcano in eastern Indonesia erupted Sunday night killing at least 10 people as it spewed fireballs and ash on surrounding villages, officials said yesterday, as they raised its alert status to the highest level.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, a 1,703-metre (5,587- feet) twin volcano located on the popular tourist island of Flores, first erupted shortly before midnight, forcing authorities to evacuate several villages.

“Ten fatalities have been confirmed,” Abdul Muhari, spokesman of the country’s disaster mitigation agency (BNPB), told ‘Kompas TV’. Footage received by AFP showed villages near the volcano covered by thick ash, with some areas on fire.

Share

Please follow and like us: