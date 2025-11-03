Indonesia Investors Target Fresh Opportunities In Nigeria’s Business Space

The Indonesian Ambassador designate to Nigeria, His Excellency, Ambassador Bambang Suharto, has disclosed that the country’s investors are targeting fresh opportunities across oil & gas, agriculture, health, manufacturing, renewable energy, mining, and the digital economy sectors.

He said the plan was aimed at boosting the volume of bilateral trade between Nigeria and Indonesia significantly, which is currently standing at $6 billion.

Ambassador Suharto made this known in his opening remarks at the Nigerian–Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NICCI)’s fourth edition of the Nigerian–Indonesian Investment and Trade Forum (NI – ITF 2025) in the City of Jakarta, Indonesia.

He reaffirmed the depth of friendship and shared values between both nations. Specifically, Ambassador Suharto explained that the bilateral trade between Nigeria and Indonesia had reached $6 billion in 2023, driven increasingly by non-oil sectors.

According to him, “our two nations share not only economic aspirations, but also, the rich diversity and resilience that define our peoples.

“Indonesia and Nigeria are both multi-ethnic, multi-religious nations that have found unity in diversity and progress through partnership.”

He lauded NICCI’s unwavering efforts in building a credible bridge between governments and the private sector, and expressed Indonesia’s commitment to advancing cooperation in renewable energy, agribusiness, healthcare, manufacturing, and sustainable trade.

In his Presidential Address at the event, the President of Nigerian–Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NICCI), Mr. Ishmael Balogun, echoed a vivid picture of transformation and collaboration between Nigeria and Indonesia, saying:

“We are not merely gathered as representatives of two nations, but as builders of a bridge one that connects policy with progress, ideas with investment, and nations with new pos – sibilities.”

According to Balogun, Nigeria–Indonesia trade, which stood at a modest $1.73 billion in 2019, had grown remarkably to over $6 billion by 2023 a clear testament to renewed confidence and cooperation.

Balogun recounted the journey of NIITF from its humble beginnings in 2022 to its current status as a respected platform driving tangible results in bilateral trade and investment.

He reflected on how NICCI, once a dormant institution in 2018, had been revitalized under his leadership into a vibrant chamber boasting a very vibrant and active corporate members.

He stated: “Today, NICCI is recognized for shaping bilateral trade, policy formulation and promoting economic diplomacy at the highest levels.

In a keynote address by the representative of the Vice President of Nigeria, His Excellency, Senator Kashim Shettima, delivered by the Director-General of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), Princess Zahrah Audu Mustapha, shed light on Nigeria’s ongoing economic reforms under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, highlighting initiatives aimed at strengthening investor confidence, streamlining business registration processes, and enhancing the overall ease of doing business.