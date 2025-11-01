Indomitable Bayern Can Crush Resurgent

Table-toppers Bay- ern Munich host Bayer Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena on Saturday evening (17:30 GMT), with a resurgent Leverkusen hoping to be the first side to beat the reigning German champions this season. The German champions have been flawless so far this campaign, winning all eight of their fixtures in convincing fashion. Bayern have scored an outstanding 30 goals and conceded just four times thus far, with commanding wins over the likes of RB Leipzig (6-0), Hamburg (5-0), Werder Bremen (4-0) and Monchengladbach (3-0) last weekend.

After failing to win their first two games of the season, including blowing a two-goal lead in a 3-3 draw with Werder, Leverkusen made the shock decision to sack former Manchester Unit- ed boss Erik ten Hag. Die Werkself have turned that form around under Kasper Hjulmand and are currently on a four-game winning streak that has seen them climb up to fifth in the league and just two points behind second-placed Leipzig.

It’s worth noting that all those victories have been against sides in the bottom half of the table, so this is going to be a much stiffer task for Leverkusen and a test of their true form. Bayern have struggled against Leverkusen domestically in recent sea- sons, failing to win any of their last five Bundesliga meetings. Even when claiming the German title easily last season, Die Werk self were a thorn in the champions’ side, with 0-0 and 1-1 draws. Leverkusen have also recorded 3-0 and 2-1 wins over Bayern in that time, with Die Roten’s last league win in this fixture a 4-0 victory in the first half of the 2022/23 season.

Bayern’s three main absentees, Hiroki Ito, Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies, remain out of action for Kompany. Ito is the nearest to coming back, with an expected return date of the end of the month, but Musiala and Davies still face a while on the sidelines. Manuel Neuer was dropped for the trip to Monchengladbach at the weekend to give understudy Jonas Urbig a chance be- tween the sticks, but the veteran goalie could return for the Leverkusen tie. Leverkusen are more stretched injury-wise. The absence of Exequiel Palacios, Nathan Tella, Axel Tape, Malik Tillman and Lucas Vazquez could give Hjulmand a selection headache for this trip to the Allianz.