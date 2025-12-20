Indomie Nigeria has officially clarified the news reports linking its brand, Indomie Noodles Vegetable Flavour, to a safety alert by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), assuring Nigerians that the affected product is not manufactured, imported, distributed, or sold in the country.

In a statement released on Saturday, Indomie Nigeria explained that the product referenced in the NAFDAC public alert originated from France and was recalled in August 2025 due to the presence of undeclared allergens.

The company stressed that the alert issued by NAFDAC was purely a precautionary measure aimed at safeguarding public health in Nigeria.

According to the company, Indomie Nigeria does not produce or market any noodle variant known as “Vegetable Flavour,” adding that no such product exists within its Nigerian portfolio.

READ ALSO:

It further reassured consumers that all Indomie noodles produced locally by Dufil Prima Foods are safe for consumption and manufactured under strict quality control processes in full compliance with NAFDAC regulations.

The company also noted that images and packaging of the product circulating online are inconsistent with Indomie Nigeria’s approved packaging, branding, and labelling standards, warning consumers to treat such products with caution.

Indomie Nigeria emphasized that the importation of noodles into Nigeria is prohibited under Nigerian law, and any noodle product with packaging that differs from approved Indomie Nigeria branding should raise suspicion.

The company urged consumers and media platforms to rely on verified information from official sources and to clearly distinguish between noodles manufactured in Nigeria and those imported from abroad.