Indigent Students To Get Scholarships From Rotary District 9111

Rotary International District 9111 is set to award scholarships to 20 brilliant but indigent undergraduates from universities and polytechnics across Lagos and Ogun States.

The Chairman of the District 9111 Educational and Welfare Endowment Fund (DEWEF), Rotarian Alàba Olalekan, announced that each beneficiary will receive a scholarship of ₦200,000 per semester.

The funds are intended to cover school fees, feeding allowance, and textbooks.

According to Olalekan, the scholarship cheques will be presented to the recipients by the Pioneer District Governor of Rotary International District 9111, Rotarian Wole Kukoyi, on Tuesday, April 15, at the Rotary Centre, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

Speaking on the selection process, Olalekan said that the awardees were nominated by over 74 Rotary Clubs within the district and were subjected to a rigorous screening.

A Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBT), conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) took place on Thursday, March 20, at a CBT Centre in Ogba, Ikeja, Lagos.

“We successfully screened 200-level and HND1 polytechnic undergraduates, who are now being awarded scholarships to support the completion of their studies in line with Rotary’s focus on education and skills development,” he said.

He explained that the DEWEF Fund was established in the 1991-92 Rotary Year by District 9110 (now split into Districts 9111 and 9112) to support indigent students in tertiary institutions and to strengthen the District’s educational intervention efforts.

Also speaking, Rotary International District 9111 Governor Wole Kukoyi reiterated the mission of DEWEF.

“DEWEF, which stands for District Educational and Welfare Endowment Fund, is aimed at helping brilliant but indigent students in tertiary institutions in Lagos and Ogun States fund their education and welfare,” he said.

He noted that the initiative is funded through voluntary donations by Rotarians committed to achieving the goals of this noble cause.

The DEWEF Board of Trustees for District 9111 is chaired by Past District Governor (PDG) Somo Omoniyi and includes PDG Giwa-Osagie, PDG Omotunde Lawson, District Governor-elect Henry Akinyele, District Governor-nominee Bukola Bakare, Assistant Governor Valentine Somoye, and District Treasurer, Past President Tayo Hassan.

