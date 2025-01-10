Indigenous Hair Dye Manufacturer Seeks Support For Expansion

Share

An indigenous entrepreneur behind a local hair dye brand, Face-2, Abraham Atalor, is calling on well meaning Nigerians to support his project for expansion.

“I’ve been working on this for over five years with limited resources,” Atalor shared in an interview with New Telegraph.

“The materials are costly, and the equipment isn’t readily accessible. Yet, I’ve persisted, hoping to get a raise for much needed expansion,” the Edo State born micro entrepreneur told our correspondent.

Atalor’s vision extends beyond personal success. “If given the right support—raw materials, machinery, and working capital— I could produce at scale, creating jobs across Nigeria and potentially exporting to neighboring African countries,” he said.

Despite promises from agencies like the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), support has remained elusive.

Atalor recounts how he was assured of relocation to a government-owned production site and financial aid, but these plans never materialized.

“I applied for a loan of N10 million, then adjusted it to N3 million, but I’m still waiting for a response, several years after” he lamented. As a proud son of Edo State, Atalor is urging his state government to invest in his enterprise.

“Supporting Face-2 Dye Brand won’t just uplift me; it will bolster Edo’s economy and reduce dependence on imported products,” he explained.

Atalor also appeals to Nigeria’s entrepreneurial heavyweights, like Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu, Jim Ovia, and others to recognize the potential of locally made products.

“If they step in, this business could become a beacon of Nigerian innovation. I know that my brother’s like Elumelu and Ovia have been in the forefront of supporting private enterprises,” he said.

