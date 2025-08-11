‘Indigenous Firms Not Having Fair Share In Oil Industry’

The Chief Executive Officer, EnerDefi, Chinyere Obi, has said that indigenous companies were not getting a fair share of the market or contracts in the oil and gas sector. She stated that while some progress has been made in local content in the country, a lot more was still desired.

According to her, the indigenous companies have not appropriated the whole benefit of the local content law. She spoke in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend. Her views, however, appears to be at variance with that of the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, (NCDMB), Engr Felix Ogbe, who recently said the local content in the petroleum industry had now reached 56 per cent, with ongoing reviews likely to further enhance this figure.

Obi said: “I would say, from my own perspective, despite all, if we are measuring whether we have made progress in local content, we have made some kind of progress. But given where we are coming from and how long it has been, I am not impressed with what we have today.

“Because, basically, what we have managed to do over the years is getting Nigerians to be able to have a portion of the pie in terms of the contracts within the industry. But that is not the intent of local content. Local content is about building in-country capacity, where we can then start developing our technologies in-country.

“What we have today is about companies that go to places like OTC, GASPEC, and the rest of them, get foreign companies, partner with them, and then import technology, which is not what the spirit of local content is, in my view. Because when you look at it, you find out that, yes, we are taking maybe, let’s say, 15 or 20 percent of that pie, and the 80 percent is still on the road. It is a round trip.

“It is like a capital flight. Because, as an agent of those companies, you are only entitled to commission. And then the question I ask today, because even when you look at some of the bifurcation of activities based on the local content law, especially as it comes to, you know, like oil field services, where they reinforce the land and swamp activities to purely local companies, and then the offshore, where the multinationals can participate.”

She added: “Who are those people playing there? They are local companies with Halliburton, with Slumberg, and the rest of them behind them. I remember sometime in 2019, when we were trying to work on a particular project in my former organization.

“I kept asking this. I said, yes, I see you. You are the local company. I see you. I need to discuss this with your staff. Where are your staff ? Where is it every time I’m having a meeting, I’m discussing with Halliburton? Where are your people? When you ask for your company, it’s you that shows up. Is it that you don’t have people? I need to understand why there is not that transfer of capabilities.

“Because I understand the fact that you can work with a multinational to be able to help you grow as a new company, starting up and all the rest of them. But that pipeline of transfer of capabilities is not there. And that is why today, when you look at the industry, the people that still have it, the people that still know it are the people, even though they are Nigerians, that work with the multinationals.

“I’ve also tried to engage with some of them to say, what’s the content? What are the issues? Why are we here? Let me decide. So I’ve had conversations with them to say, what are the issues? What are the gaps? Do you understand? And it’s multifaceted. Let’s start with the companies.

A company comes, it registers today. “Yes, like I said, definitely you need someone to handhold you, and then you get a multinational company, a foreign company to put a handhold on you. And then you come in, you get a job. Do you understand the concept of running an organization or setting up an organization? The answer is no.

” Obi, who is and energy & finance enthusiast, noted that business was not just about having a registration, getting a license, and then getting a partner. She stated that it required what processes and procedures that have been put in place on the principles of which the company runs.

According to her, It is not just about the need to make money. She said: “It’s just like someone buying and selling. But even buying and selling, if you find out that they have structure, that’s why it’s one of the longest and most surviving and most rewarding trades that we have in Nigeria. But within the business world, we do this. Ask people, what’s your standard operating practice? What’s your meeting cadence? So what do we do now to get out of this? That is one.

“That’s one, you know, structure of the organization. If the organization is not properly structured, you can’t really get much out of it. And then it becomes worse, more like a rent-seeking organization where you become an agent to foreign companies, get a job in the name of Nigerian content, and then make your margins and then move on. “The second one, you know, comes with some of the regulatory barriers that we have.

You know, to say, yes, I want to build an organization. How do I do that? Do the regulations of the industry recognize that companies should have a good period, you understand, or a production period? And I saw there are certain conditions that they should have. There are certain, you should have like different levels of requirements for different categories of companies so that they can be able to try? And then, speaking of that as well, we go to the next, which is about human resources.

“Too many humans, everybody wants to be the boss, and because everybody wants to be the boss, when you recruit someone today, the person is thinking, how do I start a company like yours? This man makes XYZ money. They will basically be calculating profit for you when they don’t know your house? And then, because you don’t have that process and structure in place, it becomes difficult to be able to put them in check.

Because that is what these multinationals have that is working for them. It’s not as if human beings have a different mindset.” She added: “No. It’s the systems and processes that put the check in there. So, when you then look at this, people then look for the easy way out. Because people don’t want stress. And in looking for that easy way out, the next thing is what?”