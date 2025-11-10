Indigenous Firms Making Innovative Breakthroughs, Says Adano

The Managing Director of Adano Engineering Company Nigeria Limited, Engr Benson Adano, has declared that indigenous companies in the country are recording breakthroughs in innovations, especially in the oil and gas sector.

Adano stated this during the inauguration of 2 Numbers of Condensate Buffer Tanks for the Anoh Gas Processing Plant, Assa, Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State, at the weekend.

He noted that the delivery of the project at record time has further attested to the capability of indigenous engineering companies in delivering excellent job in the oil and gas sector.