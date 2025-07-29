Indigenous Customs’ Platform Matching Global Standard

Following its global acceptance and standard, a Unified Customs Management System (UCMS), B’Odogwu, designed to streamline operations, eliminate bottlenecks and promote import and export system is now being embraced by stakeholders in duty calculation, risk management and manifest system, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Last week, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) addressed the concerns surrounding the newly introduced four per cent Free On Board (FoB) charge, clarifying that it would replace multiple existing levies.

According to the Customs Comptroller General, Adewale Adeniyi, once the four per cent FoB takes effect, the one per cent Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme (CISS) will cease automatically.

In addition, he explained that the seven per cent cost of collection currently charged would also be completely removed.

He explained: “Under the new Act, the four per cent FOB is paid upfront and that is it. Thereafter, 100 per cent of the revenue generated by Customs will go into the Federation Account. It is a win-win for everyone.”

Initially, the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) had opposed the introduction of the four per cent Customs administration charge on Free on Board (FOB) value as contained in the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023.

According to the association, imposing the levy amid prevailing economic hardships was ill-timed and detrimental to businesses and Nigerians.

For instance, the Director-General of the association, Mr. Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, noted that the Nigerian business environment was already burdened with multiple taxes, unpredictable policies and economic challenges.

To him, the approach was counterproductive and directly contradicts the government’s ease of doing business agenda.

He noted that with rising unsold inventories and growing unemployment, government policies should support businesses and not further strangulate them.

Assurance

However with the introduction of a locally made digital platform, B’Odogwu, Adeniyi allayed the fear of stakeholders at a town hall on, “Enhancing Trade Compliance and System Optimisation Through Stakeholder Engagement,” held in Lagos, He reaffirmed NCS’ commitment to a transparent, efficient and inclusive rollout of the digital clearance platform rolled out in March 2025 at the Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports i and Port and Terminal Multi-services Limited ports n Lagos.

Based on stakeholders’ feedback, the comptroller general explained that the town hall stemmed from a series of consultations, some led by the support team, others by the ICT/modernisation department, and many personally by him over the past two weeks, adding that it was important NCS to create the platform to allow stakehoders to share their concerns with government and describe their experience using B’Odogwu.

Attestation

While acknowledging reports of challenges, Adeniyi, however, noted that the feedback had not been entirely negative, stressing that NCS had received a number of positive responses from stakeholders as representatives from government agencies, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), importers, exporters and commercial banks like Wema Bank, Ecobank, Fidelity, Polaris among others gave their testimonies on the indigenous technology.

They explained that the project was a topnotch when compared with the previous platforms, such as Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) and Nigeria Integrated Customs Information System II (NICIS II) that were not user friendly because of their bottlenecks and network challenges.

As at today, Adeniyi said that under B’Odogwu, no more hard copy manifest and human intervention, adding heat the service would further make the platform fully indigenous and break information down for people to under

With the introduction of the home grown digital platform, NCS should protect it from hackers in order to protect outflow and inflow of goods at the seaports and borders

stand. He likened the transition to the introduction of PAAR in 2013, noting that while system changes come with initial difficulties, the commitment of Customs officials and industry players would ensure successful implementation.

Also, Adeniyi revealed that all commercial banks had been fully integrated into the system for seamless Form ‘M’ openings, adding that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has endorsed the service implementation of B’Odogwu and directed all authorized dealers to key into the system.

The comptroller general stressed that English, pigin English and other local languages would make people to understand the use of the technology. He said: “The challenges in the previous platform has been taken care by B’odogwu.

It is working faster than other platform. It has reduced the cost of doing business, saves time and better tracking.” The comptroller general said that the implentation of four per cent Freeon-Board (FOB) would replace the 1per cent Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme and four per cent Customs collection.

Under the new Customs Act, he noted that the four per cent FoB would be paid upfront, saying that it would be a win- win situation for government and stakeholders.

Explanation

Following the seamless trade facilitation with the home grown platform, Adeniyi appealed to stakeholders for understanding, saying that the need for the four per cent levy was to support technological innovation in Customs operations.

According to him, no extra charge after the implementation of the four per cent FoB. He noted that the service’s ICT department had developed some set of questions providing general information for stakeholders, saying the help desk at the various command would help to distribute the document to them.

WCO

Adeniyi reiterated the service’s vision to make B’Odogwu a benchmark for digital trade facilitation, especially since Nigeria currently chairs the World Customs Organisation (WCO), noting that the deployment was a prelaunch phase rather than full implementation, given the scale of the Apapa Command.

He said: “Our goal is to make B’Odogwu the reference point in trade facilitation. Now that Nigeria holds the WCO chairmanship, we want to show the world we can create and manage a home-grown system.”

Furthermore, the Customs Deputy Comptroller-General in charge of ICT/ Modernisation, Kikelomo Adeola, underscored the strategic value of stakeholder collaboration, saying that the town hall was not just another event; it’s a vital platform to engage our valued trade partners on the B’Odogwu Clearance System.

She emphasised that B’Odogwu was a locally developed project and praised stakeholders for their support in making it a national success story, explaining that the NCS had carried out extensive internal testing to ensure a smooth transition.

Therefore, Adeola emphasised the need for cooperation from all industry players, stating that Customs officers and stakeholders must work together to address any emerging issues.

Similarly, the Zonal Coordinator, Assistant Comptroller General Charles Orbih, reiterated the importance of collective responsibility in ensuring the success of the new system.

Moreover, the Chairman of Trade Modernisation Project Limiter (TMPL), Saleh Ahmadu, assured participants of the initiative’s long-term benefits.

He said: “As we transition into a 21st-century Customs Service, TMPL is committed to investing in the right technology, people, and services. This project will significantly enhance the experience of all users in the trade value chain.”

Last line

