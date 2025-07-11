An indigenous agribusiness and manufacturing group, Johnvents Group has projected its ten-year strategic sustainability growth that will lead to value creation and industrial transformation.

Speaking at its maiden investor forum with stakeholders from the capital market, agribusiness, and financial institutions sub-sectors in attendance, the Group Managing Director, John Alamu expressed pride in the company being a Nigerian-grown business that has made a global impact.

The event spotlighted the company’s growth trajectory and strategic focus on sustainability, value creation, and industrial transformation.

Alamu said the forum served as a platform for the company to connect with stakeholders and walk them through a trajectory defined by audacious moves, sustainable expansion, and deep market credibility

According to him “Since acquiring our first factory in 2021 and transforming into a transnational business group with a presence in Africa, Asia, and the UAE, we have remained dedicated to creating value at the source.”

Alamu disclosed how the company developed from a modest grassroots initiative in 2014, aimed at empowering smallholder farmers, to one of Nigeria’s most ambitious and integrated agribusiness companies.

He further disclosed that Johnvents currently has four factories across four states in Nigeria and a growing international footprint through its DMCC-registered global trading subsidiary.

According to him, the company currently exports premium cocoa derivatives to Europe, the UK, the US, the UAE, and Asia, with an installed cocoa processing capacity of 48,000 metric tonnes annually and sources directly from over 10,000 trained farmers.

Also, Alamu revealed that Johnvents’ credibility in the capital market is backed by its BBB+ credit rating from all three SEC-recognised agencies in Nigeria: GCR, Agusto & Co., and DataPro, reinforcing its transparency, governance structure, and consistent performance.

The Group Executive Director of CapitalSage Holdings, the parent company of Johnvents Group, Dr. Yemisi Shittu, spoke extensively on the company’s long-term investment in value creation, innovation, and sustainability.

Shittu said, “Through our sustainability initiatives, Rainforest Alliance certification, and collaboration with industry partners, we are ensuring that the cocoa we process uplifts the land, farmers, and the global markets we serve.”

At the interactive session, networking opportunities sparked conversations about inclusive growth, private-sector collaboration, and the future of agribusiness in Nigeria.

The forum was a significant step taken by the organisers in strengthening Johnvent’s engagement with stakeholders and reaffirming its commitment to building a sustainable and globally competitive agricultural value chain.