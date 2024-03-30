Indigenous coach still best bet for SUPER Eagles –JIDE Oguntuase

Ex-international, Jide Oguntuase, has cautioned the Nigeria Football Association against turning its back on the employment of an indigenous coach as the substantive coach of the Super Eagles based on the outcome of the two friendly matches handled by Finidi George.

Finidi is one of the local coaches who applied for the vacant post of the Eagles coach. As assistant to the erstwhile manager of the team, Jose Peseiro, Finidi was handed the opportunity to manage the team for the two friendly matches. His team defeated the Black Stars of Ghana 2-1 in his first time but capitulated badly in the second game against the Eagles of Mali. The 2-0 loss to Mali was the Eagles’ first defeat to their West African rivals in more than four decades. The manner the Finidi’s team succumbed to the defeat by not recording a shot on target once again raised the question about the capacity of indigenous coaches to manage the Eagles. The NFF reportedly leaned towards employing an expatriate but the victory over Ghana reportedly forced some board members to rethink. However, the capitulation to Mali has extinguished the chances of a local handler for the team permanently. Oguntuase said it is going to be counterproductive if the NFF rests its decision on the outcome of one match. He said the loss to Mali doesn’t mean Finidi has failed or local coaches can’t do a good job. He advised the Federation to consider forming a consortium of coaches that will include Finidi, Emmanuel Amuneke and Sunday Oliseh. “The outcome of the Mali match wasn’t a result we all wanted from the team after an excellent performance against Ghana four days earlier,” he said.

“That is how football works especially when you consider the circumstances. There was a raft of injuries, Finidi was practically the only one working, there were no assistants and so on. So, I don’t want the NFF to use the outcome of the Mali match to block the home-based coaches “We have to look inward and solve our problems this time. The solution to the coaching problem in the Eagles is right here in our country. We can appoint Amuneke as the head of a consortium of coaches to be assisted by Finidi. Oliseh can be a match reader while some other coaches will do another job as backroom staff. “The money we want to pay a foreign coach can be used to settle the salary of about six, seven indigenous coaches. These coaches will be paid in naira which will help our local currency and they will be willing to work in the country unlike those foreign coaches who will sit in Europe and monitor players on TV “We have seen the foreign coaches neglecting our home-based players thereby destroying our league but with indigenous coaches, it is going to be different. There are so many advantages in selecting local coaches, we can’t afford to lose this opportunity.”

The Scotland 1989 U-20 World Championship star said the NFF should have announced the substantive successor Peseiro ahead of the resumption of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying series. “I also submitted my CV when the NFF called for applications, mine was for the U-17 team. It is about three weeks now and I think a new coach should have been named especially for the Super Eagles. There are World Cup qualifying matches around the corner, I think the time is running out,” he said.