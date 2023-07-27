Indigenes Appeal To Mbah To Fix Dilapidated Model Comprehensive School, Inyi.

Some Nigerians and indigenes of Enugu have expressed displeasure with the trending pictures of the Model Comprehensive Boys Secondary School, Oji-River LGA, Enugu, and quickly made a passionate appeal to the state governor, Mr Chris Mbah to intervene and restore the lost glory of the institution.

Pictures of the poor state of the school emerged after an entrepreneur and businessman, Sir Magnus Chukwuekezie shared the pictures of his alma mater on social media

In a special SOS, he appealed to the governor of Enugu state and good-spirited Nigerians to rally and save the school from its present dilapidated state.

According to him “July 27th marks another year around the sun for me, and as I look back at the journey, there’s one place that has been pivotal in my personal and professional growth – my alma mater, Model Comprehensive Boys Secondary School Inyi, Oji-River LGA, Enugu.

On that day, rather than celebrating with gifts and festivities, I’m choosing to dedicate my birthday to a cause that is dear to my heart, and I am hoping that you might join me.

MCBSS Inyi, the place that shaped me, is in urgent need of funding for renovation. Over the years, the infrastructure at this school has begun to deteriorate and is in dire need of repair. Below are pictures of some of the dilapidated structures in the school.

I have personally made some contributions alongside other alumni. But I ask you, as someone who understands the importance of education in society, to join me. Any amount that you can contribute will be highly appreciated and invaluable.”

Citizens and indigenes of the State took turns to call on the attention of the Enugu State Government to intervene and give the school a facelift.

Comments from the various posts on Wednesday called on the Enugu state government to immediately swing into action and salvage the situation.

Chukwu Ebube wrote:” The Government is spending billions on govt functionaries, buying cars but our schools are in such a sorry state. Please this work is huge, govt should step in”

“Sampson Ike wrote, “Such a school in 2023 is so sad, it should not happen at all. What have previous govts been doing? Maybe Gov should focus on this one and leave the sit-at-home matter alone “