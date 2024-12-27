India’s Ex-Prime Minister, Singh Is Dead

Share

Former Indian Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh, whose economic reforms made his country a global powerhouse reportedly passed away on Thursday, December 26, at the age of 92.

According to a statement issued by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Singh was taken to a hospital in New Delhi after he lost consciousness at his home on Thursday, but could not be resuscitated and was later pronounced dead.

Following the tragic news, the incumbent Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in a social media post noted that the country lost one of its most distinguished leaders.

“India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives.

“As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives.” He wrote

It would be recalled that Singh, who held office from 2004 to 2014, was credited with having overseen an economic boom in Asia’s fourth-largest economy in his first term, although slowing growth in later years marred his second stint.



