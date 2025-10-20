Indians, Chinese Edge Out Nigerians From $1.8bn Cashew Trade

Some Indians, Lebanese, Chinese businessmen have dislodged Nigerian farmers and traders from earning $1.8 billion due to unfair business practice and sabotage.

According to the National Cashew Association of Nigeria (NCAN), Nigerian cashew industry has capacity to employ over five million Nigerian citizens but is currently invaded by foreigners. Findings revealed that the price of the processed nuts is sold between $5,500 and 6,500 per tonne in the global market, while the raw nuts go for between N850,000 and N1 million.

Currently, the country has capacity to produce 370,000 tonnes of the nuts for exports. However, it was gathered that foreign traders, who have hijacked the market were exploiting local farmers through price manipulation, and activities of local middle men as government failed to regulate the industry.

According to the National President of NCAN, Ademola Adesokan, the unregulated activities of foreigners at the farm gate had crippled the industry, noting that the middlemen were buying the nuts directly from Nigerian farmers at unfair prices and ship the produce abroad, contrary to international trade norms.

He said: “Our farm gates are being exploited. That is one of the major issues in the industry. What we are doing now is to try to create some kind of a body that can help bring customs and immigration into the system so that it can help us protect our farm gates.

Those are one of the issues. We need to put structure in the supply chain of the cashew industry in Nigeria. “Many farmers have been thrown into debt as they can no longer sell their produce at fair prices or make meaningful profit. Our members are struggling to survive because the system has been hijacked. The farmers are being used and dumped, and the market is no longer stable.”

Also, the National General Secretary of NCAN, Olarotimi Ayeka, explained that the industry had lost billions of naira and valuable international partners because of the reckless export of immature cashew seeds and the distortion of the value chain by foreign agents.

According to him, there has been a distortion of the value chain in the Nigerian cashew industry, stressing that the cashew industry was run by farmers. According to him, the foreigners come in during the peak of the season, buy massively for export, and abruptly exit the country when prices crash, leaving behind piles of unsold cashew and frustrated farmers.

He noted: “They only trade in February and March. The first thing that happens in the first week of April every year is that they run and leave the country. They push a lot of people to go and buy cashews at a very high price.

But when they leave, they tell you they are going to Tanzania, going to Guinea-Bissau, the Ivory Coast, Benin Republic, and other countries, leaving our cashew here. As we speak now, there are lots of cashews in Nigeria today that the farmers and traders are discouraged.

The sabotage persists because some members of the association connive with foreign buyers for personal gain, frustrating internal reform efforts. “We have tried several times to look at how this thing can be resolved. Unfortunately, they have some kind of arrangement with these exporters that is benefiting them personally.

So they have been blocking all our efforts because they go to Indians, Lebanese, and the Chinese who are coming here to distort our value chain. They collect money from them. At the end of the day, they make our effort to be useless.”

Recall that a former National President of the association, Dr Ojo Ajanaku, had urged the government to come up with a special agro-processing loan that will be accessible by processors at about three to five per cent interest rate in order to attract investors into cashew processing instead of banning the raw export of cashew nuts.

He said: “When the farmer harvests his cashew from the farm, it goes through processes of processing before it gets into export. They sort, sun-dry, baggage, before you put it for export. Those are primary processors. “Now, the secondary processor is like for cashew, is sharing. You share it and bring out the kernel out of it.

In India, when they wanted to go into cashew processing, they started with local machineries. That was what India started from. “Cashew harvest starts in Nigeria between February and maximum of April or May, harvesting is finished. Now what you have is the product that you have prepared for export or prepare for processing.”