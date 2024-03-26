Indians Celebrate Holi – The Festival Of Colours

Millions of Indians are celebrating Holi, known as the festival of colours, at home and abroad. The festival celebrates the beginning of spring and the victory of good over evil. Held on the last full-moon day of the lunar month, the festival sees people smearing bright colours on friends and family and offering prayers.

Holi is based on the Hindu legend of Holika, a female demon, who tries to kill her nephew Prahlad because he worships the Hindu god Vishnu. But Prahlad miraculously survives the burning fire even as Holika is consumed by the flames, reports the BBC. As part of the festivities, bonfires are lit the evening before Holi in the belief that they will destroy the bad so that good can triumph.