January 10, 2025
Indian Temple Apologises After Six Died In Crush

One of India’s richest temples has apologised after a crush there killed six people and injured dozens.

The stampede took place on Wednesday night after thousands gathered at the Tirupati temple in the southern Andhra Pradesh state for tickets to a special festival.

Visuals showed a swell of people jostling while the tickets were being distributed at counters set up by temple authorities, reports the BBC.

Officials in the state have said strict action will be taken against temple employees who are found responsible for the tragedy.

