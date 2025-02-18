Indian Police Arrest, Deport Suspected Nigerian Drug Peddler

Share

A Nigerian, Ikechukwu Sylvester Mbah, has been arrested and deported by the India police authorities on allegations of drug peddling and subsequently repatriated to Nigeria.

According to a local media report, a special team from HNew arrested a foreign national, Ikechukwu Sylvester Mbah, alias Sylvester, a 40-year-old Nigerian, on Sunday and deported him, said C.V. Anand, city police commissioner and HNew director.

Mbah had come to Mumbai in 2012 on a business visa. He initially was into cloth business. He procured them at cheap rates and exported them to Nigeria, Anand said.

In 2019, he was arrested by Navi Mumbai police under the Passport Act and jailed for two years. On his release he got into drug peddling and established contacts in Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

The peddler was wandering in a suspicious manner under Humayunnagar police limits on February 5 and was detained, said task force DCP Y.V.S. Sudheendra. On a thorough inquiry, he stated that he did have a valid visa and was overstaying in India, Sudheendra said.

Share

Please follow and like us: