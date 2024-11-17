Indian PM, Modi Arrives In Nigeria For Historic Visit

Share

As expected, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has arrived in Nigeria for his first-ever visit to the country.

Sunday Telegraph reports that this marks a historic moment as the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister since 2007.

The arrival has been met with a warm welcome from Nigerian officials.

Also, President Bola Tinubu expressed his enthusiasm for the strengthening of bilateral relations between both nations during the PM’s stay.

In a message shared on social media, President Tinubu wrote, “I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his first visit to Nigeria, which is also the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to our dear country since 2007.

“Our bilateral discussions will seek to expand the strategic partnership between both countries and enhance cooperation in critical sectors.”

Modi, reflecting on the warm reception, also shared his gratitude.

“Landed a short while ago in Nigeria.

“Grateful for the warm welcome. May this visit deepen the bilateral friendship between our nations.”

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and other government functionaries were at the airport to receive the PM.

His arrival signifies an important step in furthering Nigeria-India relations, with a focus on collaboration in trade, technology, energy, and security.

The visit is expected to strengthen cooperation in various sectors and set the stage for future engagements.

Both nations aim to expand their strategic partnership, leveraging their shared interests and mutual goals in addressing global challenges.

